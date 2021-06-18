Rockslide repair causes road closure in Hawkins Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said construction crews will close State Route 70 in Hawkins County in order to remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way.

According to TDOT, the closure will begin Monday, June 28 and is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 15.

TDOT officials said crews waited until the summer months to lessen the impacts on school traffic.

Detour information is as follows:

Traveling Westbound on US11W, turn right onto S.R. TN-31 N for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 N/S.R. TN-66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue to S.R. TN-33 N for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.

Traveling Eastbound on US11W, turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North/S.R. TN-66 North for 0.1 miles. Continue onto S.R. TN-33 North for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.

From S.R. TN-33 South turn right onto S.R. TN-70 North. From S.R. TN-70 North turn left onto S.R. TN-33 South. Travel S.R. TN-33 South for approximately 12.4 miles. Continue straight onto S.R. TN-31 South/TN-66 South for 0.1 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-31 South for approximately 17 miles. Turn Left onto US-11W North for approximately 16 miles.

