Tennessee launches ads aimed at filling hospitality jobs

The state says more than 13,000 jobs, both full- and part-time and of various pay, are open on Jobs4TN.gov in hospitality, but officials believe the need is greater.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tourism officials have launched a $150,000 ad campaign in and outside the state to help fill leisure and hospitality jobs amid a bounce-back from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry.

The state Department of Tourist Development says it has tapped its budget to run the broadcast and digital ads in Tennessee and a dozen other media markets through August, though the timeframe or spending could increase.

The state says 349,000 people were employed in arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services in Tennessee in 2019, compared with about 302,200 now. The state says Tennessee’s leisure and hospitality industry added 9,100 jobs in April.

Other markets targeted include Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Washington.

The state says more than 13,000 jobs, both full- and part-time and of various pay, are open on Jobs4TN.gov in hospitality, but officials believe the need is greater.

