Vitello named Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four years ago Tony Vitello arrived on the UT campus with the goal of making Tennessee baseball relevant again. Well I think it’s safe to say, mission accomplished.

This season, Vitello’s Volunteers turned in just their third 40-win season since 2005, the other coincidentally coming in 2019 under Vitello. Tennessee also earned it’s first 50-win season this century along with their first trip to Omaha since 2005. As a result Vitello has been named the Perfect Game/Rawlings Coach of the YearTennessee played like one of the best teams in the country because they are and it’s thanks to both the players and .

The Volunteers have turned into one of the SEC’s powerhouse programs, but it didn’t happen overnight. Vitello, along with those on his staff, have shown a powerful blend of roster construction, recruiting, and the leadership to compete for national titles for years to come.

