Vol Orange; it’s one of a kind

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As University Tennessee gear flies off the shelves, the shade of orange, specific to UT is coming into the limelight.

”Orange is sort of our signature color and when they travel to that championship game they want to wear that orange,” said Jed Dance the president of Knoxville’s Bacon and Company.

Bacon & Co. dyes its own Tennessee Orange.

”That’s not a standard orange that a lot of the mills or company’s make, so by being a special color we have to die it just right,” said Dance.

The specific shade of orange, unique to the University of Tennessee is known as PMS 151.

”We should never be out of Tennessee Orange sitting here in Knoxville because it’s not a color you can go buy on the open market,” said Dance.

PMS stands for Pantone Matching System, and 151 the number attached, allows anyone around the world to look at the universal color wheel and creating it.

While Vols merchandise is a hot commodity, Dance says the hot market reminds him of the heyday of Tennessee athletics.

”We consider this a hot market when something quick and they’re winning championships and so yea we haven’t experienced that in a while it kinda gave me deja vu to look back at my notes from the 90′s and get my mindset on,” said Dance.

But also appreciate the uniqueness of the color, and the hype surrounding UT Baseball.

”Yea it is nice, it’s always nice when it’s our team,” said Dance.

