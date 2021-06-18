Vols and Vandy rivalry hits home for father and son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We got a call from a viewer, Susan Davis. She said her brother-in-law Tucker and and his son Rob are headed to Omaha. Only thing is Tucker’s a Vanderbilt fan and Rob, who went to UT, is all about the Big Orange of course.

Both guys live in Upper East Tennessee, but follow their favorite teams religiously. Dad Tucker says he was born a Commodore, into a family that was all about Vanderbilt. Rob, again went the other way, and thank goodness! But needless to say, it is a house divided when these two and their schools are involved, something which could happen later next week out in omaha:

Rob says Dad’s been trying to get him to go for a long time and he couldn’t pass up this chance with the Vols there. Tucker’s certainly had his fun with Vandy winning in 2014 and ’19.

On Friday, it’s off to Omaha together to enjoy this Father’s Day weekend and watch the best that college baseball has to offer:

Dad says he always roots for always roots for the Commodores or for whatever team is playing Tennessee, but he may reconsider this week if Vanderbilt bows out and the Vols are still alive! Either way, Happy father’s Day fellas and enjoy some great baseball!

