Advertisement

Vols and Vandy rivalry hits home for father and son

It’s a house divided on Father’s Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(UT Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We got a call from a viewer, Susan Davis. She said her brother-in-law Tucker and and his son Rob are headed to Omaha. Only thing is Tucker’s a Vanderbilt fan and Rob, who went to UT, is all about the Big Orange of course.

Both guys live in Upper East Tennessee, but follow their favorite teams religiously. Dad Tucker says he was born a Commodore, into a family that was all about Vanderbilt. Rob, again went the other way, and thank goodness! But needless to say, it is a house divided when these two and their schools are involved, something which could happen later next week out in omaha:

Rob says Dad’s been trying to get him to go for a long time and he couldn’t pass up this chance with the Vols there. Tucker’s certainly had his fun with Vandy winning in 2014 and ’19.

On Friday, it’s off to Omaha together to enjoy this Father’s Day weekend and watch the best that college baseball has to offer:

Dad says he always roots for always roots for the Commodores or for whatever team is playing Tennessee, but he may reconsider this week if Vanderbilt bows out and the Vols are still alive! Either way, Happy father’s Day fellas and enjoy some great baseball!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app

Latest News

Juneteenth: A new federal holiday East Tennessee set to celebrate
Juneteenth: A new federal holiday, East Tennessee set to celebrate
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach