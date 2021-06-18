Advertisement

WKYT station cat, ‘George,’ reunited with family after six years

By Kristen Kennedy
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When you work on a 22-acre property, surrounded by horse farms and farmland, you’re going to have a few four-legged guests.

One, recently, decided to visit much longer than the others. Long enough, that we fed her, bought her toys, and named her George.

She stayed so long, that we took her over to Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic, to get her checked out. They checked for a microchip and found out our George was someone else’s Taffy.

“It was almost like Maury Povich information coming at you,” said Travis Brown, Taffy’s original owner.

Yep, he’s the father, sort of. Travis and his dad, Paul Brown, got Taffy when she was a kitten, back in 2013. The way they tell it, Taffy got pregnant, had kittens, nursed the kittens, and then just got fed up with the kittens.

“She took off,” Paul said.

That was six years ago! We’re not sure where all Taffy went in that time, but we do know, during her months at WKYT, she’s been hanging out with one of her old owner’s old friends.

Our morning meteorologist, Jim Caldwell, officiated Travis’s wedding.

“The odds of someone that I’ve known from back home to have their cat right here at KYT, it’s wild!” Caldwell said. “Travis, I just want you to know buddy, that we have taken such good care of George / Taffy since it’s been here at KYT.”

Thursday evening, our George and their Taffy, headed back to her old home.

“We never forgot her,” Paul said.

And we won’t either.

The Browns say they gave away most of Taffy’s kittens. They made sure to spay and neuter them all before doing so. Taffy is not only going back home, but she’s also reuniting with her lone sister, Marley.

