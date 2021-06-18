Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy spa day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The African elephants at Zoo Knoxville enjoyed a spa day Thursday to help beat the heat.

Zookeepers said elephants Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it’s hot outside. Zoo Knoxville said it also provides great exercise.

After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.

The mud and the sand will make them itchy, so after mudding and dusting, they exfoliate their skin by rubbing against different things like big logs, according to Zoo Knoxville.

