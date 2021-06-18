Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy spa day

The African elephants at Zoo Knoxville enjoyed a spa day Thursday to help beat the heat.
After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves...
After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The African elephants at Zoo Knoxville enjoyed a spa day Thursday to help beat the heat.

Zookeepers said elephants Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it’s hot outside. Zoo Knoxville said it also provides great exercise.

After going for a swim, the elephants began mudding in the wallows and then dusted themselves with the sand in the yards.

The mud and the sand will make them itchy, so after mudding and dusting, they exfoliate their skin by rubbing against different things like big logs, according to Zoo Knoxville.

Spa day at Zoo Knoxville with our African elephants.

Spa day at Zoo Knoxville with our African elephants. Jana, Edie and Tonka enjoy swimming when it's hot and it provides great exercise! After going for a swim, the elephants will usually begin mudding in the wallows and then dust themselves with the sand in the yards. The mud and the sand will make them itchy, so after mudding and dusting they will exfoliate their skin by rubbing against different things like big logs.

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Sunday, June 13, 2021

