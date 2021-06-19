Christian Academy of Knoxville grad playing in the U.S. Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville native has qualified for the US Open.

Davis Shore grew up in East Tennessee. He remembers playing golf with his Dad on the weekends until he started on the Christian Academy of Knoxville golf team.

“My best memories are going out and just playing with my buddies after school and stuff like that, you know, they’re out Willow Creek and Fox Den. And so that really is kind of where my love for the game started, you know, and I was back in middle school and high school playing with those guys is a lot of fun,” said Shore.

Shore brought his high school golf coach as his caddy this weekend.

“My high school golf coach Hank, he’s actually caddying for me this week. He’s caddied for me a bunch of times. He doesn’t coach anymore at CAK, but he coached for a lot of years. And like he’s just a great guy. I feel really comfortable around him. And he knows kind of the right things to tell me at the right times,” said Shore.

Davis is represented by Spyre Sports Group.

