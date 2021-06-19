Advertisement

Customers flock to HoundDogs of Knoxville for Vols gear

HoundDogs is open Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
By Abby Kousouris
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Customers are flocking to HoundDogs of Knoxville for Vols merchandise. The store has an assortment of shirts in grey, orange and white, along with plenty of Vol baseball gear in readiness for the College World Series.

The Vols gear is getting hard to keep on shelves, owner Jesse Thomason says.

“It’s definitely been a little crazy. So we were like okay, so we put in an initial order and since then we have reordered like three times. So it’s been a lot crazier than we want, the Tennessee fans just are dying for something to cheer for and the baseball is doing it for them,” said Thomason.

She says June is not usually a very busy time of year for them.

“So it’s usually kind of a time just to get collected before football season and we’re going in full steam ahead this time,” said Thomason.

“We try to focus on having a little bit of everything so we can cater to any fan that comes in.,” said Thomason. “Anything from auto accessories to the kids clothing to man cave stuff, to Vol Navy stuff. I mean you name it, we try to get it, so you know even the chalkboard overalls and all that stuff, but we try to get a little bit everything in here,” said Thomason.

HoundDogs is open Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart

Latest News

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
NCAA College World Series
CWS Bracketology
2021 College World Series
CWS Bracketology
Gratitude to frontline worker
“Naomi Anderson Day” named for Health Services coordinator for deaf schools