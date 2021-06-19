Customers flock to HoundDogs of Knoxville for Vols gear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Customers are flocking to HoundDogs of Knoxville for Vols merchandise. The store has an assortment of shirts in grey, orange and white, along with plenty of Vol baseball gear in readiness for the College World Series.

The Vols gear is getting hard to keep on shelves, owner Jesse Thomason says.

“It’s definitely been a little crazy. So we were like okay, so we put in an initial order and since then we have reordered like three times. So it’s been a lot crazier than we want, the Tennessee fans just are dying for something to cheer for and the baseball is doing it for them,” said Thomason.

She says June is not usually a very busy time of year for them.

“So it’s usually kind of a time just to get collected before football season and we’re going in full steam ahead this time,” said Thomason.

“We try to focus on having a little bit of everything so we can cater to any fan that comes in.,” said Thomason. “Anything from auto accessories to the kids clothing to man cave stuff, to Vol Navy stuff. I mean you name it, we try to get it, so you know even the chalkboard overalls and all that stuff, but we try to get a little bit everything in here,” said Thomason.

HoundDogs is open Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

