Advertisement

CWS Bracketology

College World Series format explained
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Mississippi State, Stanford, NC State and Virginia will all be in Omaha, Nebraska, fighting to be the next champion of college baseball.

College World Series format

The opening matchups this year are Stanford vs. NC State and Arizona vs. Vanderbilt in Bracket 1, and Texas vs. Mississippi State and Virginia vs. Tennessee in Bracket 2. Bracket 1 games get underway Saturday June 19th, while Bracket 2 games taking place Sunday June 20th. After each game, the winners from Brackt 1 will face off against each other, while the winners of Bracket 2 play one another. This second-round matchup is called the winners bracket.

Can a team lose and reach the CWS finals?

The answer is yes, but the key to reaching the College World Series is not to lose twice!

The brackets are double-elimination, meaning that teams can lose in the College World Series and still reach the finals, which is different from most other college tournaments.

CWS finals

The winners of each bracket will meet in a best of three finals series beginning on Monday June 28th. The winner of that series will be crowned college baseball national champion for 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart

Latest News

Big Orange Kickoff
2021 College World Series
CWS Bracketology
Gratitude to frontline worker
“Naomi Anderson Day” named for Health Services coordinator for deaf schools
Knoxville native in US Open
Christian Academy of Knoxville grad playing in the U.S. Open