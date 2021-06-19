CWS Bracketology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Mississippi State, Stanford, NC State and Virginia will all be in Omaha, Nebraska, fighting to be the next champion of college baseball.

College World Series format

The opening matchups this year are Stanford vs. NC State and Arizona vs. Vanderbilt in Bracket 1, and Texas vs. Mississippi State and Virginia vs. Tennessee in Bracket 2. Bracket 1 games get underway Saturday June 19th, while Bracket 2 games taking place Sunday June 20th. After each game, the winners from Brackt 1 will face off against each other, while the winners of Bracket 2 play one another. This second-round matchup is called the winners bracket.

Can a team lose and reach the CWS finals?

The answer is yes, but the key to reaching the College World Series is not to lose twice!

The brackets are double-elimination, meaning that teams can lose in the College World Series and still reach the finals, which is different from most other college tournaments.

CWS finals

The winners of each bracket will meet in a best of three finals series beginning on Monday June 28th. The winner of that series will be crowned college baseball national champion for 2021.

