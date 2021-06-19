Gov. Bill Lee checking on I-40 bridge repair progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee traveled to Memphis Friday to check on the progress of the I-40 bridge being repaired after it was found to have a fractured beam during a routine inspection in early May.

Gov. Lee will meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson while in Memphis to talk about the need for federal action on infrastructure, according to a release.

“We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando de Soto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” said Gov. Lee. “While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges.”

The bridge will remain closed as the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues with its two-phase repair plan.

“We will continue investing in infrastructure for the safety of our citizens and the strength of our economy,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend the State of Arkansas, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and look forward to meaningful action out of Congress to address the condition of our roads and bridges across the country.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.