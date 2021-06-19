“It was a shock” Tennessee woman pregnant with third child after IUD failed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman is expecting her third child after she says her intrauterine device (IUD) failed.

Alle Crampton of Gallatin, Tennessee was a mother of two children, a boy and girl just over 10 months apart. Crampton told WVLT News when she got pregnant with her third baby, it was “definitely a shock to say the least” as she was on a form of birth control at the time. Her IUD, which is proven to be 99 percent effective, failed and she and her husband are expecting baby number three in December 2021.

“We had not really decided for or against a third kid, but we definitely weren’t aiming for 3 kids, 2 1/2 or younger (3 under 3). Although I’m thankful, because I personally know women who desperately struggle with infertility... but it was definitely a shock to say the least,” said Crampton.

According to plannedparenthood.org, fewer than 1 out of 100 people who use an IUD will get pregnant each year and the device is considered one of the best methods of birth control on the market.

