Knoxville native starts clothing company for children with sensitive skin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Children are notoriously difficult to dress. During the pandemic, one Knoxville native made it her mission to help change that.

Whitney King founded Muse Threads, a children’s clothing company that makes all of its products out of bamboo fabric.

King said it all started when her daughter was born with sensitive skin. She turned to bamboo to find clothes that were soft to the touch and didn’t have any harsh edges.

“It is for sensitive skin but we also say it’s for people with skin because it’s so soft. It’s not just for sensitive skin, who doesn’t want breathable, super soft fabric?” said King.

When looking for bamboo clothing, King quickly learned that they weren’t many options to pick from. That’s when she reached out to independent artists to make original, fun prints that kids would love to wear.

“It’s just these exciting, bold prints that really excite the children which makes it easier for parents when you’re not having to force them into something, they actually want to put it on and they’re excited,” she said.

King said her most popular product is her “original lovey,” a security blanket that is also the perfect size to cover your little ones up in the car.

Muse Threads is already featured in 25 boutiques across the U.S. and will soon be expanding its products to make loungewear for adults.

King and Muse Threads will be featured at the Lavender Faire at Sweet Pea Knoxville on Saturday, June 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

