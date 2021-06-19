KUB issues warning as scammers target customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utility Board is warning customers about news scams involving their electricity.

Scammers are using technology to imitate the number of KUB and telling customers their power will be shut off in minutes.

KUB officials say this is a tactic the scammers use to play into the fears of customers to get their money.

The utilities company says they will never call and issue a shut-off warning, but instead with have it in a bill or a pink door hanger at your home.

“If you receive a call and they’re pretending to be KUB and making you feel fearful for some reason, that’s a really good sign that that’s a scam. Hang Up and call KUB directly yourself to verify the information you’ve been told, and more likely than not you’re gunny find out you avoided a scam,” said Stephanie Midgett, KUB Communication and External Relations.

KUB Officials say if someone requests a money order, gift cards, or Money Gram, that is a scam and KUB does not request those as payment.

