Advertisement

KUB issues warning as scammers target customers

Scammers say power will be shut off in minutes
By William Puckett
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utility Board is warning customers about news scams involving their electricity.

Scammers are using technology to imitate the number of KUB and telling customers their power will be shut off in minutes.

KUB officials say this is a tactic the scammers use to play into the fears of customers to get their money.

The utilities company says they will never call and issue a shut-off warning, but instead with have it in a bill or a pink door hanger at your home.

“If you receive a call and they’re pretending to be KUB and making you feel fearful for some reason, that’s a really good sign that that’s a scam. Hang Up and call KUB directly yourself to verify the information you’ve been told, and more likely than not you’re gunny find out you avoided a scam,” said Stephanie Midgett, KUB Communication and External Relations.

KUB Officials say if someone requests a money order, gift cards, or Money Gram, that is a scam and KUB does not request those as payment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike

Latest News

Lady Vols swimmer Erika Brown headed to Olympics
Lady Vol swimmer headed to the Olympics
A 16-year-old was attacked by a bear while sleeping at a back country campsite in the Great...
While uncommon park officials issue important advice following bear attack
According to plannedparenthood.org, fewer than 1 out of 100 people who use an IUD will get...
“It was a shock” Tennessee woman pregnant with third child after IUD failed
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Summer if you can hear me we all love you” I father of missing girl speaks out