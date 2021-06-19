Lady Vol swimmer headed to the Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol swimmer Erika Brown is headed to Tokyo after qualifying to join Team USA in the Olympics.

Brown finished second in the 100-meter freestyle to qualify for the 4x100-meter freestyle relay representing Team USA. Only swimmers who place first and second get to swim in the Olympics.

Brown will join Nashville native Alex Walsh in representing Tennessee in the Olympics.

Tennessee Swim Coach since 2005, Matt Kredich has had a swimmer on every US Olympic team every year since 2008: Erika Brown in 2021, Molly Hannis in 2016, Davis Tarwater in 2012 and Christine Magnuson in 2008.

The Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

