Man attempts to rob Pigeon Forge Subway, fires shots in restaurant

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested in Pigeon Forge after police determined he attempted to rob a Subway restaurant Friday evening.

According to the Pigeon Fore Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed man inside Subway located at 335 Wears Valley Road Friday around 6:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said the man identified as Krayle Wheeler of Knoxville had attempted to rob the clerk before she was able to get away from him and exit the front of the building.

When Wheeler attempted to flee the scene through the back of the Subway, police apprehended him. The suspect fired several shots inside the store before he was arrested, but there were no injuries and no one was shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

