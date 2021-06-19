Advertisement

Man attempts to rob Pigeon Forge Subway, fires shots in restaurant

The suspect fired several shots inside the store before he was arrested, but there were no injuries and no one was shot.
By Arial Starks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested in Pigeon Forge after police determined he attempted to rob a Subway restaurant Friday evening.

According to the Pigeon Fore Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed man inside Subway located at 335 Wears Valley Road Friday around 6:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said the man identified as Krayle Wheeler of Knoxville had attempted to rob the clerk before she was able to get away from him and exit the front of the building.

When Wheeler attempted to flee the scene through the back of the Subway, police apprehended him. The suspect fired several shots inside the store before he was arrested, but there were no injuries and no one was shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike

Latest News

The tropical rain-maker brings lots of clouds like these in our mountains.
More weekend clouds followed by First Alert storms
Muse Threads
Knoxville native starts clothing company for children with sensitive skin
Gov. Bill Lee checking on I-40 bridge repair progress
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped