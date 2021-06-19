More clouds around today, watching tropical moisture south

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a warm and muggy start with patches of clouds. We’re tracking tropical moisture to our south as Claudette moves on shore in the Gulf of Mexico.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day with the best threats for tropical moisture to move through our southern counties. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Saturday will be near 88 in Knoxville to 85 in Crossville.

As we move into the evening hours we’ll keep building on the clouds as skies become mostly cloudy. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for much of the evening.

By the time we wake up on Sunday we’ve got about a 20% chance for a spotty shower and mostly cloudy skies. We’ll start the day near 70 once again, so warm and muggy.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is partly to mostly cloudy. The rain chances are mostly our mountains, which, as you know, stick the farthest out to the east. As Claudette/un-named storm dives east, it’ll likely bring some heavy rain to our Smokies and the higher terrain of Monroe County, especially.

Monday may start quiet - the tropical system is now long gone - but the heat ramps up along with the wind. It’s the period before a powerful summer cold front but we still get to near 90 degrees.

Rain starts Monday afternoon, primarily in our western counties. The First Alert kicks off early Tuesday morning. Not only could there be some stronger thunderstorms, but the rain could also highly impact the Tuesday morning drive to work or to take the kids to summer camp.

Showers will become more widespread as we move into early next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.