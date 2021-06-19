Advertisement

“Naomi Anderson Day” named for Health Services coordinator for deaf schools

“Her true compassion and dedication have shown working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic with the Knox County Health Department for the reopening plan for the deaf and blind schools in the state.”
By Abby Kousouris
Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey delivered a proclamation to designate June 18th as Naomi Anderson Day. It was shocking news for this supervisor of Health Services for the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

Anderson’s daughter Gracie is deaf.

“My daughter was identified as being deaf when she was born and it was a process for us as parents to go through that and learn a language because we know her language was a visual language,” said Anderson.

Her husband John is a witness to the after-hour calls and planning.

“She works very hard and we’re very proud of her,” said John.

The Tennessee School for the Deaf reported no COVID cases that originated from the school.

“There’s a disconnect that occurs with the zoom and technology. The in-person learning for our deaf students is really important,” said Anderson.

Her work made it so kids at TSD could continue with in-person learning, without having to go virtual.

