Select items flying off store shelves ahead of Father’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we approach Father’s Day weekend, many are scrambling to find the perfect gift for the men in their lives.

Glenn Hudson, a golf professional at Dick’s House of Sport in Knoxville says their store is dealing with heavy foot traffic ahead of Father’s Day.

“We’ve had to staff extra people because of Father’s Day weekend and the U.S. open on TV so it’s obviously a very busy weekend. The flow of traffic has been very strong in the store for the weekend and we expect it to get even stronger,” said Hudson.

Hudson says some of the popular items that are flying off the shelves at the location are golfing gifts for dad.

“They’re looking for Golf Balls, they’re looking for apparel, gloves, shoes,” shared Hudson.

Many are also making their way to the outdoor section to find the perfect gifts for dad.

Nick Coover says items like Yetis, Hydroflasks, and grills are popular items many are picking up.

“We’ve got the latest and greatest from Trager and Blackstone, like new Blackstone 36 inch flattop grill is something a lot of people have been asking about. We’ve got the Trager smokers in. We’re one of the few Trager dealers in the area,” says Coover.

Dick’s House of Sport will be open Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Father’s Day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Father’s Day is Sunday June 21.

