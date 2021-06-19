Advertisement

Some tropical rain for Father’s Day then First Alert to start off the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking heavy rain and cold front for Tuesday’s First Alert
Father's Day Forecast
Father's Day Forecast(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tropical Storm Claudette might impact areas along the Tennessee and North Carolina border, but I think the heaviest rain will miss us for the most part. Heavy rain and storms arrive with a cold front and First Alert Monday night into Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with some of the outer bands of Claudette moving in just to the southeast of us here in East Tennessee. It looks like the heaviest bands stay in North Carolina but the border could get some pockets of heavy rain overnight. Claudette will go from a tropical storm to a tropical depression overnight and then back into a tropical storm once it moves over the Carolinas. We’ll see temperatures drop near 68 overnight with some rain overnight into early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Claudette could impact East Tennessee
Tropical Storm Claudette could impact East Tennessee(WVLT)

Your Father’s Day forecast isn’t looking too bad! If we do see the bands from Claudette move into our region, it’ll be our far eastern and southeastern counties. It’ll also be early in the morning so by the afternoon hours we should dry up. Highs are expected to get near 86 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We cannot rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm throughout the afternoon hours due to the heat and humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll actually see a little more sunshine early Monday with highs getting near 88 degrees. A cold front arrives later Monday night into early Tuesday morning bringing some heavy rain and thunderstorms. This is why we have a First Alert for Tuesday. The main timing is late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We’ll have to keep watching the timing of that front. A few stronger storms are possible Monday evening especially if that front speeds up.

Most of that rain falls early Tuesday and we should start to clear out throughout the day. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs dipping into the lower 80s. The sunshine continues Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 80s so we get about one day to enjoy the break from the heat.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

Latest News

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day with the best threats for tropical...
More clouds around today, watching tropical moisture south
The tropical rain-maker brings lots of clouds like these in our mountains.
More weekend clouds followed by First Alert storms
Warmer Friday, more changes ahead.
Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours
Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours
Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours