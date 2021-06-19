Some tropical rain for Father’s Day then First Alert to start off the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tropical Storm Claudette might impact areas along the Tennessee and North Carolina border, but I think the heaviest rain will miss us for the most part. Heavy rain and storms arrive with a cold front and First Alert Monday night into Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with some of the outer bands of Claudette moving in just to the southeast of us here in East Tennessee. It looks like the heaviest bands stay in North Carolina but the border could get some pockets of heavy rain overnight. Claudette will go from a tropical storm to a tropical depression overnight and then back into a tropical storm once it moves over the Carolinas. We’ll see temperatures drop near 68 overnight with some rain overnight into early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Claudette could impact East Tennessee (WVLT)

Your Father’s Day forecast isn’t looking too bad! If we do see the bands from Claudette move into our region, it’ll be our far eastern and southeastern counties. It’ll also be early in the morning so by the afternoon hours we should dry up. Highs are expected to get near 86 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We cannot rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm throughout the afternoon hours due to the heat and humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll actually see a little more sunshine early Monday with highs getting near 88 degrees. A cold front arrives later Monday night into early Tuesday morning bringing some heavy rain and thunderstorms. This is why we have a First Alert for Tuesday. The main timing is late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We’ll have to keep watching the timing of that front. A few stronger storms are possible Monday evening especially if that front speeds up.

Most of that rain falls early Tuesday and we should start to clear out throughout the day. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs dipping into the lower 80s. The sunshine continues Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 80s so we get about one day to enjoy the break from the heat.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

