WVLT News honored with 4 Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists presented WVLT News with several prestigious awards Friday night. The regional competition recognizes journalism excellence in Arkansas and six neighboring states including Tennessee.

The entire WVLT News team was honored for its coverage of the 2020 deadly tornado in Middle Tennessee that left 25 people dead including 19 in Putnam County.

A very important series of stories filmed by Brittany Tarwater and Chief Photographer Keith Smith were awarded one of the Arkansas SPJ Awards Documentary/Investigative, Broadcast category for Prevent the Tragedy: Drowning Dangers.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children ages one to four and the second leading killer of teenagers. In a story that lead to a passionate series about water safety, former Lady Volunteer swimmer and new mom, Tarwater talked to families across the country who are using their stories to prevent the tragedy of losing another child to drowning, beginning with an East Tennessee mother.

A story filmed by Ashley Bohle was awarded one of the Arkansas SPJ Awards Features, Broadcast category for Giving Back With Backpacks.

A Knox County, Tennessee seven-year-old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year. The second-grader at Ritta Elementary school wanted to make sure other school-aged children did not go without supplies and materials during the pandemic, so she collected more than 50 backpacks and filled them with donated supplies to give to students.

WVLT News is proud to serve a community that is willing to share its stories of hope, success, and triumph.

