Advertisement

Beck Center unveils new Emancipation Exhibit, Juneteenth Memorial

Celebrating Juneteenth, Beck Cultural center showcases two new exhibits.
By Erica Lunsford
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, Beck Cultural Center unveiled their new Emancipation Exhibit and showcased their Juneteenth Memorial.

The memorial garden is located at the front of the Beck Cultural Center with 250 lights and roses commemorating the 250,000 people who were emancipated on June19th 1865.

The Emancipation Exhibit is located near the back portion of the Beck Center outside. It details the history of Juneteenth and its ties to former slaves in Knoxville.

Renee Kesler, the director of the Beck Cultural Center says the two exhibits allow everyone to have a comprehensive conversation about the history.

“Today is a very exciting day because we get an opportunity to talk about serious issues, cause they did that too. What do we do now as we go fourth? And then also being able to celebrate at the same time, that’s what today is all about,” shared Kesler.

The Emancipation Exhibit will be permanently up for display, while the Memorial Garden will be taken down within a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

Latest News

The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Shira McWaters began her career with the city in March of 2016.
City of Oak Ridge mourns loss of beloved employee
Brandon and Brent Tate
Twin Knoxville wrestlers raise money for Pops for Patients
A group touring the Mabry Hazen house on Juneteenth.
Mabry Hazen House shares stories of Emancipation in honor of Juneteenth