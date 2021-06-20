Beck Center unveils new Emancipation Exhibit, Juneteenth Memorial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, Beck Cultural Center unveiled their new Emancipation Exhibit and showcased their Juneteenth Memorial.

The memorial garden is located at the front of the Beck Cultural Center with 250 lights and roses commemorating the 250,000 people who were emancipated on June19th 1865.

The Emancipation Exhibit is located near the back portion of the Beck Center outside. It details the history of Juneteenth and its ties to former slaves in Knoxville.

Renee Kesler, the director of the Beck Cultural Center says the two exhibits allow everyone to have a comprehensive conversation about the history.

“Today is a very exciting day because we get an opportunity to talk about serious issues, cause they did that too. What do we do now as we go fourth? And then also being able to celebrate at the same time, that’s what today is all about,” shared Kesler.

The Emancipation Exhibit will be permanently up for display, while the Memorial Garden will be taken down within a few weeks.

