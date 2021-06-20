Advertisement

Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle

By WSAZ News Staff
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A child has been seriously injured after falling out of a a moving vehicle.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol it happened at 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening at Lake Alma State Park.

According to the parents of the child, Tiara and Allen Wamsley, their five-year-old daughter somehow got out of her booster seat, fell out of the rear window and was struck by the vehicle she was traveling in.

The young girl was flown to Children’s Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

Troopers say witnesses provided similar information about what happened when they were questioned about the incident.

An investigation is underway.

