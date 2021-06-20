City of Oak Ridge mourns loss of beloved employee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge is mourning after the loss of one of its beloved employees Saturday.

Public Works Director Shira McWaters died Saturday at 60-years-old after battling an illness, according to a spokesperson for the city.

“Today we have lost a colleague and a friend,” said City Manager Mark Watson. “Our hearts are with Shira’s husband, children and family as we share some small measure of their grief at the loss of this vibrant woman.”

McWaters began her career with the city in March of 2016. She was responsible for overseeing much of the city’s essential infrastructure, streets and waterways.

Her colleagues described McWaters as being high-energy, involved and a focused leader. Her accomplishments included “establishing a planned program for facility capital investment and leading the charge to make upgrades at the wastewater plant which both reduced costs and improved performance.” McWaters also developed plans to replace Oak Ridge’s aging water filtration plant in a way that would least impact the water rate payers.

“Shira will long be remembered for her unique pairing of incredible intelligence, keen insight and problem-solving skills with unending compassion,” Watson said. “Among just a handful of female Public Works directors in the state of Tennessee, she was a pioneer and a one-of-a-kind person who we were honored to have known.”

Public Works Manager Patrick Berge will act as interim Public Works Director until the city permanently fills the position.

