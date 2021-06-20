Cookeville police searching for man accused of kidnapping Sam’s Club employees at gunpoint

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cookeville police are searching for a man accused of holding two people at gunpoint and forcing them to drive him to White County Saturday night.

According to a release, the Cookeville Police Department was contacted by White County Sheriff’s Office officials around 11:56 p.m. in reference to an incident that happened at a Sam’s Club within city limits.

“At approximately 10:34 PM, two Sam’s Club employees were standing in the parking lot when they were approached by a white male, later identified as Tyler Justin Hall (29). Hall then displayed a black pistol and ordered the pair into the female victim’s car. He ordered them to drive toward White County,” the release states.

While en route to White County the male victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall. Hall then ran away from the scene near Walmart in White County.

Hall was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Hall is wanted on aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He is known to frequent homeless camps in the Cookeville area.

If you have any information about Halls whereabouts, you are asked to contact CPD at 931-526-2125.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.