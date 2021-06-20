Advertisement

Cookeville police searching for man accused of kidnapping Sam’s Club employees at gunpoint

Hall was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was carrying a camouflage backpack.
Tyler Hall was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was carrying a...
Tyler Hall was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was carrying a camouflage backpack.(Cookeville Police)
By Arial Starks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cookeville police are searching for a man accused of holding two people at gunpoint and forcing them to drive him to White County Saturday night.

According to a release, the Cookeville Police Department was contacted by White County Sheriff’s Office officials around 11:56 p.m. in reference to an incident that happened at a Sam’s Club within city limits.

“At approximately 10:34 PM, two Sam’s Club employees were standing in the parking lot when they were approached by a white male, later identified as Tyler Justin Hall (29). Hall then displayed a black pistol and ordered the pair into the female victim’s car. He ordered them to drive toward White County,” the release states.

While en route to White County the male victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall. Hall then ran away from the scene near Walmart in White County.

Hall was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Hall is wanted on aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He is known to frequent homeless camps in the Cookeville area.

If you have any information about Halls whereabouts, you are asked to contact CPD at 931-526-2125.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
According to plannedparenthood.org, fewer than 1 out of 100 people who use an IUD will get...
“It was a shock” Tennessee woman pregnant with third child after IUD failed

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
State asks Tennessee rescue squads to join search for Summer Wells, TBI tips up to 137
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Another hot day Monday
Isolated storms Monday ahead of cold front early Tuesday