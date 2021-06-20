Advertisement

Cycling event to close downtown Knoxville roads

The event will cause some closures of roads in the downtown area in order to make way for athletes and spectators.
Pro Road National Champs
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships will be held in Knoxville on Sunday, June 20 and will cause some road closures, city officials say.

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships will feature some of the world’s best cyclists competing for the Stars and Stripes jerseys here in Knoxville, the event website says. The event will cause some closures of roads in the downtown area in order to make way for athletes and spectators.

The women’s race will begin at 9 a.m. and the men’s will begin at 1:15 p.m., the website says.

The following roads will see periodic closures Sunday for the event:

  • S. Gay St.
  • Council Pl.
  • Atchley St.
  • Mimosa Ave.
  • Sherrod Rd.
  • Davenport Rd.
  • Wynn Ave.
  • Cottrell St.
  • Anita Dr.
  • James White Parkway
  • E. Hill Ave.
  • Harriett Tubman St.
  • McCalla Ave.
  • Willow Ave.
  • S. Central St.
  • Clinch Ave.

The closures will be periodic and a fully detailed schedule can be found on the event website. the Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed until 9 p.m. on Sunday, the website says.

Those who need will be able to cross the race at Sherrod Road, the Southside at many locations and at many spots in downtown on the north side of the Tennessee River. Those interested can find maps here.

