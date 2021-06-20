Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

