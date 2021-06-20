Advertisement

East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges

By Arial Starks
Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault Sunday after a woman told police the man beat her and held her against her will, WVLT CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

WJHL reported Johnson City Police Department officers responded to the Johnson City home where a woman ran outside when officers arrived on scene. She was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, WJHL reported. Lewis is being held at the the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

