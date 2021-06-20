Isolated storms Monday ahead of cold front early Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather continues Monday but then a cold front will bring us some relief. That cold front will also bring us stronger storms and heavy rain which is why we have a First Alert for Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm just because it is so humid out there. Overnight lows will only drop to 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start out Monday with some sunshine. Highs will get near 90 but that humidity will make it feel like the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms increase Monday evening and mostly into Tuesday morning as a cold front arrives. A few stronger storms are possible Monday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert starts early Tuesday morning. Mainly overnight Monday into Tuesday as storms and heavy rain arrive. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats with this cold front. A lot of you could be waking up to wet roadways on Tuesday. That morning commute could also be impacted since most of the rain will have fallen and will continue to fall throughout the morning commute. A general 1-2 inches of rain is expected which could lead to some isolated flooding issues Tuesday morning.

First Alert for cold front Tuesday AM (WVLT)

Most of that rain falls early Tuesday and we should start to clear out throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will only get into the upper 70s as that cold front pushes out of the region. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs dipping into the lower 80s. The sunshine continues Thursday with highs getting back into the upper 80s so we get about one day to enjoy the break from the heat.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.