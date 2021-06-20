Advertisement

Mabry Hazen House shares stories of Emancipation in honor of Juneteenth

Honoring Juneteenth, tours at the Mabry Hazen house highlight how slaves gained their freedom from the house
By Erica Lunsford
Updated:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, staff at the Mabry-Hazen House hosted tours of the house that helped to commemorate Juneteenth.

Tour guides shared stories about local enslaved people and their stories of emancipation, helping guests to learn about their struggles and achievements to gaining their freedom.

Brittney Dunn toured the house with her son. She says she felt it was important for him to learn about the history.

“This is a home that my mom brought us to growing up, but previously they did not discuss the African American history with the house. I was very interested in hearing about the slaves who worked in the house, and for him to see and learn about the history of the slaves here,” said Dunn.

The museum hosted five tours, all free of charge.

These tours will also be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, in commemoration of the Eighth of August.

