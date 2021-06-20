Advertisement

Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone

SPD announced the mother of the two children has been located around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers for two children found alone.

LIVE: Children Found Wandering Alone at Sevierville Resort

LIVE: Do you recognize these children? Sevierville police said they were found wandering alone in the area of the Wyndham Resort on Collier Drive at about 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, June 19, 2021

UPDATE: the mother has been located. SPD is asking for help from the public to locate the parents or caregivers of the...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Saturday, June 19, 2021

According to SPD, two children were found alone in the Wyndham Resort area on Collier Drive at about 6:30 p.m. this evening. The children are non-verbal, so they were unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages, or where they live or may have been staying.

SPD announced the mother of the two children was located around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

If you recognize the children or have any information about the parents or caregivers of these two children, please call SPD at 865-453-5506.

