Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers for two children found alone.
According to SPD, two children were found alone in the Wyndham Resort area on Collier Drive at about 6:30 p.m. this evening. The children are non-verbal, so they were unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages, or where they live or may have been staying.
SPD announced the mother of the two children was located around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
If you recognize the children or have any information about the parents or caregivers of these two children, please call SPD at 865-453-5506.
