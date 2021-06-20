Strawberry Plains Pike crash sends one to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash early Sunday morning, officials with Rural Metro said.

The crash occurred on Strawberry Plains Pike at Wooddale Church Road and ended in a vehicle fire, officials said. The vehicle ended up off the road and the occupant of the vehicle was able to self-evacuate, according to officials.

After the occupant left the vehicle, it caught fire. The occupant was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

