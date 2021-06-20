Twin Knoxville wrestlers raise money for Pops for Patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twin Knoxville wrestlers are helping raise money for Pops for Patients with the help of Tall Man Toys and Comics. Brandon and Brent Tate spent Saturday signing Funko Pops and posters at the store to help collect money for Pops for Patients.

The brothers went to West and Central high schools before pursuing their wrestling careers. The twins are big Pokémon card collectors and they said they are glad to help the kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“You have to think positively and tell kids you can be anything you want to be. Be positive and be nice to people and help them out when they need your help,” the twins said.

Tall Man Toys and Comics is raising money for the Pops for Patients drive all month.

