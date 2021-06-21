10,000 without power following severe thunderstorm warning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 10,000 people are without power in north Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board website. This is after the Knoxville Police Department announced a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

About five percent of KUB customers are without power.

The warning ran from 5:36 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. for East central Knox County. The affected areas include Knoxville, Jefferson City, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Halls, Blaine, Maloneyville, Mascot, Piedmont and Powell, according to the warning.

A second severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Loudon County, McMinn County, Blount County and Monroe County until 6:45 p.m.

