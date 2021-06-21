Advertisement

East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard

Tonie Hammonds, 58
Tonie Hammonds, 58(Kingsport Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said a man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old.

According to police, officers responded to the 3900 block of Skyland Drive after receiving reports of an attempted abduction around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was mowing his lawn when he noticed a maroon car drive by. Investigators revealed the car then pulled into the driveway and 58-year-old Tonie Hammonds exited the vehicle and yelled at the child.

Hammonds reportedly reached out to grab the 12-year-old while yelling, “come here, boy.” Hammonds then allegedly chased the child who fled through the garage and into the house.

The child’s mother said she threatened to call the police causing Hammonds to leave the property.

Hammonds was taken into custody Saturday and charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, simple assault and violation of probation from a previous theft conviction.

Hammonds is being held at the Kingsport City Jail. He is not currently eligible for a bond.

