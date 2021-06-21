Advertisement

First Alert in effect for strong storms and heavy rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front bringing us storms and a nice cool down
Storms and Heavy Rain tonight through Tuesday AM
Storms and Heavy Rain tonight through Tuesday AM
By Paige Noël
Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are starting off with a WVLT First Alert this evening as a cold front brings us a few stronger storms. Heavy downpours continue into the morning hours where we will wrap up the First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert starts this evening as storms start moving in. Around 5 to 6 p.m., storms reach the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Those storms spread out and max out at an 80% coverage of our area this evening. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind the main threat. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for our Kentucky counties and Fentress County, TN until 9 p.m. EDT.

Severe Thunderstorms Watch
Severe Thunderstorms Watch

Heavy rain and storms continue with an 80% coverage overnight, and a low around 68 degrees. The rainfall continues through the Tuesday morning commute, adding up to half an inch to 1 inch of total rainfall, and isolated higher amounts. The main threat overnight will be pockets of heavy rain and some gusty winds. This can lead to standing water on the roads early, and then wrap up the WVLT First Alert around 9 AM.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is cooler and calms down quite a bit. Actually, the late morning change to spotty rain, comes with a dip to the mid-60s. Then the afternoon is partly cloudy, with spotty rain coverage. The high will be around 77 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average.

Wednesday starts off with a mild morning in the mid-50s, and then a more comfortable 83 degrees with sunshine.

Thursday and Friday rebound back to seasonable high, in the upper 80s. Spotty rain and storms can develop Friday, as the humidity is climbing again.

This weekend, we’ll be in the mid-80s, with scattered storms. We’re looking at storms to develop, so the best coverage is during the heat of the day.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner

