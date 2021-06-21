Advertisement

Hawkins Co. community speaks amid search for Summer Wells

If you see Summer Wells or know any information regarding her disappearance , please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, search crews continued to look for missing five-year-old Summer Wells in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said nearly 70 agencies from across the state, and several others from different states have joined together in the search efforts.

Linda Bernard, a mother and former Hawkins County educator, said witnessing all of this happening in her quiet rural area has been difficult for the community.

“Being a close-knit community and having families that raise their children together and watch children in the community grow up, it’s heartbreaking and there’s a lot of love and a lot of concern a lot of ‘I want to help’, and a lot of prayers going up,” said Bernard.

Others living in Hawkins County told WVLT News they are sad to hear about the news of five-year-old Summer Wells too.

The TBI said they’ve received nearly 137 tips related to the AMBER Alert for Summer.

Bernard is still hoping for the best after six days of searching.

“Being a mother myself, I can not imagine the trauma of having a child, and not knowing where they were or what kind of condition, they are in. It’s just heartbreaking. Everyone here basically knows every family and there’s ties with the schools and the churches etc., and it’s just been very difficult,” said Bernard.

