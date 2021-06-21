Advertisement

Knoxville teens get head start on careers through summer technology program

Project Grad teens spend weeks learning tech at TCAT Knoxville
Students complete a three-week course learning about technology at TCAT.
Students complete a three-week course learning about technology at TCAT.
By Anne Brock
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teens are getting a head start on career options by completing a Summer Institute at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, in a program coordinated with Project Grad.

Students have completed three weeks of immersion in various technical fields at the TCAT campus. This included industrial electricity, dental assisting, automotive work and medical assisting. Project Grad and the college celebrated the teens’ accomplishments at a closing ceremony Thursday. Each student received a certificate.

During the closing ceremony, students all took part in presentations on stage about technical fields that interest them. Some students, like Teyona Taylor, who already graduated high school, are planning on attending TCAT in the fall. Taylor is studying medical assisting and topics related to nursing.

“A welcoming, opening school and it’s just a good fit for me,” said Taylor.

Rising high school student Wousamy Bates said he enjoyed hands-on learning and new technical experiences he’d never tried, such as, “Make the circuits work and how to make electricity come out of it. A good experience and a good trade.”

This Summer Institute is one of several programs Project Grad offers to show high school students they have future opportunities.

