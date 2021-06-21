Knoxville woman makes natural skincare line to inspire confidence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanika Harper founded Harper’s Natural’s in 2014. The all-natural products were first created for personal use. She has items like beard oil, deodorant, soap, bubble bath, and moisturizer.

“Harper’s Naturals was founded in 2014 out of a need for me to have healthier skin, I was diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome,” said Harper.

She needed something different for her skin. She keeps the ingredients simple so it doesn’t irritate her skin.

“Natural is the new normal there are a lot of toxic ingredients that we put on our skin that seeps into our organs unfiltered and it can cause skin reactions,” said Harper.

She turned her products into a business and sells orders online and in local businesses in Knoxville like The Mast General Store.

“I get gratification when I get a review that I’ve helped someone. A lot of my customers have eczema or psoriasis and so there are no cures for either one of those but the goal is to try to keep the skin calm and smooth and lessen the flare-ups,” said Harper.

Harper credits support from other makers for helping guide her.

“It is great to have like-minded people who do the same work, even if its a different type of making we all understand what that looks like and were trying to make a career out of making,” said Harper.

You can buy her products from her Etsy page or her website.

