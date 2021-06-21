Marble City Opera announces 2021-22 lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Marble City Opera announced its lineup for the 2021-2022 season.

Marble City Opera will produce 3 contemporary American operas for their upcoming season. Each opera is written by an American composer, will be sung in English and explores the experiences of a different marginalized community.

The first show, “Lily; her life, his music” will take place on October 29 and 30. Mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock will return to Knoxville to perform the one-woman opera she created.

“Lily” is a bold new theatrical multimedia production featuring the music of Kurt Weill. It follows the fictional cabaret singer Lily Weiss as she claws her way through the cabarets of Berlin, to the brothels of Paris, and finally on a ship bound for America. Marble City Opera’s production will be the first, outside of the New York City premiere and will be directed by James Marvel and accompanied by Ray Fellman.

The second show, “I Can’t Breathe” will be performed February 24-26, 2022. The performance was written in the wake of fatal police brutality across the nation.

The performance will tell the stories of six individuals from different walks of life who have interactions with law enforcement that go wrong. The performance is being produced in partnership with the Carpetbag Theatre and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

The third and final show of the season, “The Copper Queen” will take place on June 2-4, 2022.

“The Copper Queen” is the story of Julia Lowell, a resident of The Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona, in 1910, who was forced to live in captivity in service to the town’s men. A century later, Addison Moore—a stranger to Bisbee—visits Room 315, the site of Julia’s tragic suicide, where her ghost now famously roams.

The opera won the top prize for Arizona Opera’s commission program, Arizona SPARK. Marble City Opera’s production will be the first staged live performance of the opera and will be directed by the librettist, John de los Santos.

Season and individual ticket information will be made available, as well as information on venues by late Summer.

