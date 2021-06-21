More than 50 animals rescued from East Tenn. home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is seeking community support after taking in 33 of at least 50 animals rescued from a home.

According to the animal shelter, more than 50 animals were removed from a Sulivan County home. Staff said most of the animals suffered from multiple parasitic infections that required immediate attention.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter said upon arrival at the home, it was “very clear that these animals were in need of help.”

Community we need your help. We were made aware of a large volume of dogs at one location in Sullivan County. Upon our... Posted by The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County on Friday, June 18, 2021

Veterinarians worked to provide the animals with needed vaccinations, heartworm testing, fecal analysis, medications for various infections, veterinary evaluations and skin treatments.

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County took in 33 of the more than 50 animals rescued. According to the shelter, 26 of them have already been taken in.

The shelter said it is now in need of help to get the animal transported to their rescues and help replenish the shelter’s medical and care supplies.

The shelter’s director, Condy Holmes, said they have already spent thousands of dollars on massive parasite treatments for the animals.

“We are 110% committed to our no-kill standing and our gold-standard vetting. As such, my incredible staff and volunteer team are working well into the evening to get these animals healthy and to their forever homes,” Holmes said. “We have over 50 healthy available kittens needing homes and several dogs already on the adoption floor who do not yet have rescue commitment or adoption applications. We need bleach, small bites dog food, laundry detergent, volunteer dog walkers, and, most urgently, donations. The estimated travel cost for the rescue we found is $2,500, and we have already spent $3,000 as of yesterday just doing the basic vetting and massive parasite treatments.”

The shelter said those interested in helping can make a donation on Facebook or on the shelter’s website. The estimated cost for everything they have done so far is $3,000 and the transport to get the animals to their new homes is estimated at $2,500.

The shelter said it is also in need of help replenishing its food supply and cleaning product supply.

