Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 causes lane closures

According to TDOT, 2 out of the 3 left lanes are closed and the left shoulder is blocked as well.
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 640
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 640(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 near mile marker 1.6 in North West Knoxville.

The accident happened at 6:11 p.m. on Monday evening. Traffic is backed up to Interstate 640 at Gap Road, according to TDOT’s SmartWay cameras.

According to TDOT, 2 out of the 3 left lanes of the westbound side are closed and the left shoulder is blocked as well.

Check here to see the latest on traffic.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard

Latest News

Couple still in love after 42 years of marriage, coping with his Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Help, resources available for Alzheimer’s caregivers
Students brewing beer at Maryville College to learn more about chemistry.
Maryville College students brewing beer for college credit
Knoxville woman creates her own line of natural skincare products
Knoxville woman makes natural skincare line to inspire confidence
Makers profile in Knoxville
Opportunity for Knoxville maker’s to learn more about business