Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 causes lane closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 near mile marker 1.6 in North West Knoxville.

The accident happened at 6:11 p.m. on Monday evening. Traffic is backed up to Interstate 640 at Gap Road, according to TDOT’s SmartWay cameras.

According to TDOT, 2 out of the 3 left lanes of the westbound side are closed and the left shoulder is blocked as well.

