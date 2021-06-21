Advertisement

National Park Service searching for stolen road signs

The signs stolen were used to direct visitors to popular points of interest in the park.
Big South Fork National Park (Canva)
By Alivia Harris
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is on the search for five stolen road signs stolen from the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

On June 16, Big South Fork NRRA employees said they discovered five large trail signs missing from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area.

The signs that were stolen were used to direct visitors to popular points of interest in the park.

“These signs are critical in providing important directional information in an area where cell reception is often unreliable,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “Visitors depend on these signs for ensuring a safe and enjoyable park experience. Anyone with knowledge of the signs’ location is asked to return them to the Park Headquarters Building, no questions asked.”

Officials said the signs are valued at more than $1,000 making the theft a felony violation. The park asked members of the community to assist in the search for the signs or those responsible. According to park rangers, individuals who receive, conceal or retain the stolen property can also be charged.

Park Rangers said they have recovered fingerprints that were left at the scene of the crime, as well as video footage from the area.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-223-4330 or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection 24-hour Tip Line at 423-569-7301.

