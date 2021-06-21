Opportunity for Knoxville maker’s to learn more about business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leadership at the Mayor’s Maker Council and the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center announced this year’s Maker’s Summit will be held Sept. 13-19th.

The Maker’s Summit is meant to help the city’s creators- like jewelry makers, woodworkers, designers, artists. The week-long event is meant to help makers connect, learn and contribute to conversations about growing successful businesses.

Early Bird tickets go on sale June 20 for $25 each, then go up to $35. The Summit will be at Jackson Terminal, on Sept. 19, with weekday deep dive opportunities leading up to it.

