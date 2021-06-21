Opportunity for Knoxville maker’s to learn more about business

Advertisement

Leadership at the Mayor’s Maker Council and the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center announced this year’s Maker’s Summit will be held Sept. 13-19th.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leadership at the Mayor’s Maker Council and the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center announced this year’s Maker’s Summit will be held Sept. 13-19th.

The Maker’s Summit is meant to help the city’s creators- like jewelry makers, woodworkers, designers, artists. The week-long event is meant to help makers connect, learn and contribute to conversations about growing successful businesses.

Early Bird tickets go on sale June 20 for $25 each, then go up to $35. The Summit will be at Jackson Terminal, on Sept. 19, with weekday deep dive opportunities leading up to it.

