Rapper Lil Baby to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

Rapper Lil Durk will open the show, according to Thompson-Boling Arena.
Lil Baby performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June...
Lil Baby performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thompson-Boling Arena announced rap artist Lil Baby will perform in August.

The concert will happen on Sunday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 865-656-4444.

CONCERT ALERT! Lil Baby will be coming to #Knoxville on Sunday, August 15 at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, July 1 at 10:00 am at knoxvilletickets.com.

Posted by Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, June 21, 2021

