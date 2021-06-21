Rapper Lil Baby to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thompson-Boling Arena announced rap artist Lil Baby will perform in August.

The concert will happen on Sunday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 865-656-4444.

Rapper Lil Durk will open the show, according to Thompson-Boling Arena.

