Rural Metro battles Powell condo fire

Rural Metro said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a reported condo fire around 8 a.m. Monday.
Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a reported condo fire around 8 a.m. Monday.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 47 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a reported condo fire around 8 a.m. Monday.

According to reports, when crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the back porch area and smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters entered the home are were quickly able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to adjacent condos.

Officials said the unit suffered smoke damage and minor water damage. The resident in the condo self-evacuated before crews arrived on the scene, officials said.

Rural Metro said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

