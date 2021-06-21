Scattered evening storms to soggy Tuesday morning, First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a steamy Monday, but a cold front is on the. Storms ramp up this evening, kicking off a WVLT First Alert, and then more on and off downpours add up to a soggy morning commute, wrapping up the First Alert for you.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but warm and stuffy. The heat and humidity are maxed out, ahead of that cold front. We’re only cooling to the upper 60s to low 70s in our area, with Knoxville around 72 degrees for a low.

The day in general is hot and steamy. We top out around 90 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel a lot warmer. It’s partly cloudy today, with an isolated shower or storm possible through the afternoon hours.

Storms and on and off downpours through Tuesday morning. (WVLT)

The WVLT First Alert starts this evening as storms start moving in. Around 5 to 6 p.m., storms reach the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Those storms spread out and max out at an 80% coverage of our area this evening. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind the main through.

Heavy rain and storms continue with an 80% coverage overnight, and a low around 68 degrees. The rainfall continues through the Tuesday morning commute, adding up to half an inch to 1 inch of total rainfall, and isolated higher amounts. This can lead to standing water on the roads early, and then wrap up the WVLT First Alert around 9 AM.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is cooler and calms down quite a bit. Actually the late morning change to spotty rain, comes with a dip to the mid 60s. Then the afternoon is partly cloudy, with spotty rain coverage. The high will be around 77 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average.

Wednesday starts off with a mild morning in the mid 50s, and then a more comfortable 83 degrees with sunshine.

Thursday and Friday rebound back to seasonable high, in the upper 80s. Spotty rain and storms can develop Friday, as the humidity is climbing again.

This weekend, we’ll be in the mid 80s, with scattered storms. We’re looking at storms to develop, so the best coverage is during the heat of the day.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

