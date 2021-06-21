Advertisement

Donations for Summer Wells search crews paused due to ‘overwhelming support’

Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.
Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the...
Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.(Hawkins County Rescue Squad)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County officials said supply donations for crews searching for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells have been paused due to overwhelming support.

“Due to overwhelming support from the community, region, the State of Tennessee and neighboring states we currently have paused the donation of supplies for the crews searching for Summer Wells,” Hawkins County Rescue Squad said in a post on Facebook.

Monday, June 21st Supply Donation Information ***PLEASE SHARE*** Due to over whelming support from the community,...

Posted by Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.

“On behalf of all the crews and agencies, we greatly appreciate all those who have brought or donated supplies and kept us in your prayers,” Hawkins Co. Rescue officials said. “Please continue to pray for the safe return of Summer and for the safety of all crews involved in the search efforts.”

Summer Wells has been missing since Tuesday, June 15. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they had received 137 tips related to the AMBER Alert.

On Saturday, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications posted that a statewide call-out has been requested via the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads to aid in the search. Crews began search efforts again Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Vehicle fire on Strawberry Plains Pike
Strawberry Plains Pike crash sends one to hospital

Latest News

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is seeking community support after taking in 33 of at...
More than 50 animals rescued from East Tenn. home
Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville motorcyclist struck by carjacking suspect dies from injuries
Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a reported condo fire around 8 a.m. Monday.
Rural Metro battles Powell condo fire
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard