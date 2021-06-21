TDOT to widen I-65 from Nashville to Kentucky state line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced plans to widen Interstate 65 from Nashville to the Kentucky state line.

TDOT officials said they plan to widen 25.8 miles of the interstate to, “address congestion, improve safety and traffic operations and accommodate current and future traffic demands.

TDOT’s project includes the following:

I-65, north of Nashville, will be widened from four to six lanes with three 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, 12-foot paved outside shoulders, 12-foot paved inside shoulders, with approximately 300 feet of right-of-way and a concrete median barrier wall where required

Two northbound truck climbing lanes will be constructed – one between mile markers 99 and 100 and another between mile markers 102 and 104

An auxiliary lane will also be added in each direction between the interchanges of Rivergate Parkway (Exit 96) and SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike, Exit 97) to accommodate traffic exiting and entering the roadway

