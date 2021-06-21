Team of Tenn. alums to compete in basketball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A team of former University of Tennessee basketball players will compete among 64 squads in this summer’s ‘The Basketball Tournament (TBT).’

VFL point guard Bobby Maze organized the event which will feature Jordan Bowden, Wayne Chism, Duke Crews, John Fields, Chris Lofton, J.P. Prince, JaJuan Smith, Tyler Smith, Cameron Tatum and Lamonte Turner. The “Ballinteers” team will be coached by VFL Ron Slay.

The Ballinteers were ranked as the No. 9 seed in the TBT’s Columbus Regional, which will be played at Ohio State’s Covelli Center from July 23-27. They will face a team of Purdue alums, No. 8 Men of Mackey, in the first-round action on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

If the Ballinteers advance, they will face the winner of Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and Mid American Unity on Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m. The final games of the Columbus Regional take place on Tuesday, July 27.

Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in the tournament’s Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and semifinals on Aug. 1. The TBT Championship takes place on Aug. 3.

The Basketball Tournament is a $1 million winner-take-all event.

